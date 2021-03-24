Actress Maya Sarao's first look in the upcoming film A Thursday was revealed on Tuesday. The actress plays a journalist in the thriller. Maya's look was released on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwala's banner, RSVP Movies. Introducing Maya, the caption said: "Reporting live on National Television, knowing that one mistake could cost her everything. Meet the bold and fearless @mayasarao reporting live, all that happened on a #AThursday".A Thursday: Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia’s Film Goes on Floor (Read Tweet).

In the film, Maya plays a journalist who is reporting live on television. In the first look, she can be seen in a striped blazer over a pink shirt, with her hair cut short, a watch on her wrist and a serious look on her face. The film tells the story of an intelligent play school teacher, Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami Gautam) who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. Adipurush: Sunny Singh Opens Up on Playing Lakshman, Says ‘Excited To Play a Mythological Character for the First Time’.

The film directed and written by Behzad Khambata casts Yami is a character with grey shades and also has Neha Dhupia.

