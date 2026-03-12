As the highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge nears its global release, new details have surfaced regarding a significant cameo that has fans talking. Actress Yami Gautam is set to make a special appearance in the Ranveer Singh-led sequel, with reports suggesting her role is strategically placed within a high-stakes sequence. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ To Have Paid Previews: Here’s How You Can Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film Before Its March 19 Release.

Yami Gautam in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’?

While the film boasts a massive ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the addition of Yami Gautam has added a fresh layer of intrigue. According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Gautam’s appearance is not a mere "blink-and-miss" moment but is set against a "critical hospital sequence" that is essential to the film's narrative progression.

Industry insiders suggest that the scene is designed as a "decisive story beat." Placed within a tightly plotted stretch of the film, her character reportedly serves as a catalyst that pushes the story forward at a pivotal juncture, rather than being a standalone guest appearance.

A Potential ‘Uri’ Connection?

The news has sparked widespread fan theories regarding a possible cinematic link to director Aditya Dhar’s previous blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Uri, Gautam played an undercover intelligence operative who was first introduced in a hospital setting.

With Dhar at the helm of both projects, speculation is mounting that this cameo could subtly bridge the two films, hinting at a shared intelligence universe. While the makers have not confirmed these theories, the hospital setting often a high-pressure environment in spy thrillers has reinforced these expectations among the audience.

Yami Gautam’s Reaction to ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Gautam herself recently fueled curiosity during the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026. Having watched the film ahead of its release, she described the sequel as "beyond extraordinary" and admitted to becoming "quite emotional" after seeing the final footage.

Her personal connection to the project, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, and her visible emotional response have led many to believe that the hospital sequence carries significant weight for the protagonist, Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh).

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Details

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the events of the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which shattered records by earning over INR 1,300 crore globally. The sequel continues the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (alias Hamza), an Indian spy embedded deep within the criminal underbelly of Karachi. Sara Arjun Viral X Post: Raj Arjun Refutes Fake Social Media Post Attributed to Daughter Regarding Toxic Film Clash With 'Dhurandhar 2'.

The film is scheduled for a major pan-India release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with exclusive paid previews beginning on the evening of March 18.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).