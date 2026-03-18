Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked a social media frenzy after an early screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel starring Ranveer Singh. In a series of characteristic, high-praise posts on X (formerly Twitter), Varma declared the film a monumental shift in Indian cinema, comparing its projected impact to the 1975 classic Sholay, but on a significantly larger scale. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Sets Box Office Record With 24-Hour Shows and Historic Paid Previews; Know Timings, Ticket Prices and More.

Ram Gopal Varma Reviews 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The director, known for his unfiltered takes on the industry, did not hold back after a private viewing on Tuesday night. Varma suggested that the film’s "cumulative impact" would redefine modern filmmaking standards.

"After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar-breaking, and above all the psychological audio-visual impact it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence," Varma wrote.

He went even further, claiming the film makes legendary masterpieces like Mughal-e-Azam "look like TV serials" by comparison.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ - 'Birth of a New Cinematic Order'

Varma’s praise extended beyond the lead performance to the vision of director Aditya Dhar. He described the sequel as the "birth of a new cinematic order" and the "ruthless extinction" of everything that came before it in the industry.

In a move that caught the attention of international film fans, Varma urged global icons Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to take note. He remarked that it would be "prudent and wise" for the Hollywood directors to "drop everything they are doing" to catch the film’s opening day.

Ram Gopal Varma Showers Praise on ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

High Stakes Sequel

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second and final instalment of a spy-thriller duology that began with the massive success of Dhurandhar in late 2025. The sequel continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), an undercover operative navigating the Karachi underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

The film has already made headlines for its ambitious scale, featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. With a reported runtime of nearly four hours (229 minutes), it is one of the longest Indian films ever produced.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Expectations

The film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with major festivals like Gudi Padwa and Eid al-Fitr. Early indicators suggest a record-breaking opening; paid previews on March 18 have already seen massive turnout, with trade analysts predicting a single-day collection that could challenge current all-time records. ‘Aari Aari’ Song Out Now: Much-Awaited Track From ‘Dhurandhar - The Revenge’ Finally Unveiled (Watch Video).

With Varma’s glowing endorsement adding to the existing hype, the industry is closely watching to see if the film can truly deliver on its "Sholay x 100" promise.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).