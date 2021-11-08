Esha Gupta is currently busy shooting for two back-to-back web series including Invisible Woman and Ashram 3. Taking some time off from her busy schedule, the actress recently took to Instagram stories where she revealed some of her most loved things to her fans. She shared that astronomy was her favourite subject in school and that she was always mesmerized by the extra terrestrial world and celestial bodies. Esha Gupta Steals These Vintage Items From Her Mom’s Closet Right Before Diwali 2021, Looks Like A Total Patakha (View Pics).

She also spoke about the actors whom she looked upto in the industry, she pointed out that Pankaj Tripathi and the late Irrfan Khan always found a place high on her list. She referred to them as part of the elite pack of performers. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, with whom she worked in the 2017 film 'Baadshaho,' were the stars she loved sharing screen space with. Esha Gupta Opens Can of Worms About Facing Casting Couch Twice, Reveals How a Producer Once Wanted Her To Compromise.

Talking about her hobbies, the actress shared that she has diverse interests. While she loves playing sports like basketball and football, she also likes curling up in bed with a book for a reading session. In addition, she is very particular about fitness and more than Pilates or Yoga, Esha finds her groove in dance, as she considers it a complete workout.

Among her most loved books is F. Scott Fitzgerald jazz-age saga The Great Gatsby. Croatian footballer Luka Modric who also plays for Spanish club Real Madrid is also among her favourites.

