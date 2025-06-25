Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, best known for her roles in Jannat 2 and Rustom, was once romantically linked with Indian star cricketer Hardik Pandya. In a recent interview, the actress finally addressed her connection with the Mumbai Indians captain. She clarified that they had been in a talking stage and were not actually in a relationship, as they had been together for just a couple of months. During the interview, the actress also reacted to the infamous Koffee With Karan controversy involving Hardik Pandya. ‘Women Shown As S*x Objects’: Neetu Chandra Files PIL In Patna HC Against Honey Singh and Esha Gupta’s Song ‘Maniac’.

Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours With Hardik Pandya

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Esha Gupta reacted to her link-up rumours with Hardik Pandya and said that there was a phase where they were talking but not actually dating. She said, "Yeah, for some time we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that'maybe it will happen, maybe it won't' stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. We met once or twice, that's it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended."

Esha Gupta’s Instagra Post

When asked if there was ever a real possibility of them dating, Esha Gupta replied, "Maybe it could have happened." The actress added that their timing and compatibility didn't align, so things didn't match up. She said, "There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn't meant to be." Esha Gupta also reacted to the controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya's comments on Koffee With Karan and said that the backlash didn't affect her. The actress revealed that when the episode aired in 2019, they were no longer in a relationship. Hardik Pandya Apologises for Sexist Remarks on Koffee With Karan, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’.

Watch Esha Gupta’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 (2022) alongside Bobby Deol. Reportedly, the actress will be next seen in Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3. However, official confirmations regarding the same are yet to be made.

