It was hardly a secret anymore, but Marvel fans had known for quite some time that The Fantastic Four: First Steps would mark the live-action debut of a popular Marvel character – Franklin Richards, albeit as a baby. Previous trailers for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film had already confirmed that Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman (played by Vanessa Kirby), would be pregnant with the child of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal). ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer: From Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer Reveal to Galactus’ Arrival, Key Plot Points Teased in MCU’s Latest Outing.

Now, a new trailer has been released to coincide with the opening of ticket sales. It features more action, additional quips from Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and includes Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, uttering his iconic catchphrase: “It’s clobberin’ time!” But most notably, the trailer offers a brief glimpse of baby Franklin Richards asleep between his parents.

Watch New Trailer of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

So who is Franklin Richards, and why is he important to Marvel?

Who is Franklin Richards?

Franklin Richards is the eldest of the two children Sue Storm and Reed Richards have in the Marvel comics, the other being his sister Valeria. His first name comes from his maternal grandfather, while his middle name, Benjamin, is in honour of Ben Grimm.

Franklin is considered one of the most powerful mutants in Marvel lore. As a child, he often struggles to control his powers and uses them only once a year in an attempt to live a relatively normal life. Born with reality-warping abilities, Franklin can alter time, space, and existence itself—often unconsciously. His powers allow him to create entire universes, manipulate matter at will, and rival cosmic entities such as Galactus. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Plot Leaked? Here’s What We Know About Latest Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s Marvel Movie Rumour!

In fact, one of the circulating plot rumours about The Fantastic Four: First Steps suggests that Galactus, the planet-consuming cosmic being, targets Earth because he wants to harness baby Franklin’s immense powers for himself. Given that Sue’s pregnancy and the baby’s birth are confirmed in the trailers, this rumour may carry some weight.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman, known for WandaVision. The film will be the 37th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

