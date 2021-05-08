Actress Lizaa Malik is in the city to help her employees, who have tested positive for Covid-19. "It's a precarious time for everyone. Things are falling off for a lot of people. We have about 50 of our employees who tested positive. This is the time we have to stand for them and I am not turning away," Lizaa said. Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive for COVID-19, Actress Is Under Home Quarantine.

Lizaa added she, along with her business partner, is providing for ICU beds and anything else that might be required -- be it financially or emotionally. "We are in it together and we will stand strong. I request everyone to follow all the SOPs and take care of themselves. Stay indoors if it's not an emergency. YRF Launches ‘Saathi’ Initiative to Support Hindi Film Industry’s Daily Wage Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

And this too shall pass. We have to fight this battle together," she said.

