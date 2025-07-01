Mumbai, July 1: Actress Adah Sharma has opened up about suffering a serious nose injury while shooting for her upcoming action thriller. The ‘Kerala Story’ actress shared the injury occurred during an intense action sequence on set, highlighting the physical demands of the role. A source close to the development revealed that Sharma broke her nose during intense nunchuck training for her upcoming action-packed film. The incident took place during a late-night stunt rehearsal. The insider added that the actress will be seen performing action stunts and sequences like never before in her upcoming thriller. After “Commando 2” and 3, where she had already raised the bar for action, this film promises to take it a notch higher.

Speaking about her injury, Adah Sharma stated, “Pain is temporary. Cinema is forever. Now I really look like an action heroine. The night I got hurt I was shooting for a romantic concept music video the next day so between the romance I was sitting with an ice pack for the swelling and we used loads of makeup to cover it.” Operation Sindoor: ‘The Kerala Story’ Actress Adah Sharma Expresses Gratitude to Indian Armed Forces With Heartfelt Poem, Pens ‘They Ask for None, yet Give Their All’ (View Post).

Details about Adah’s upcoming action film have not been disclosed yet. The ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ actress is also gearing up to play the role of a Devi in a trilingual film, directed by BM Giriraj. She also has “Reeta Sanyal Season 2” in the pipeline. Reportedly, Adah Sharma has also signed a big horror film where she plays the protagonist. Adah Sharma Birthday: Instagram Pics of the Actress That You Can Check Out.

The 33-year-old actress had previously spoken about her approach to the character, highlighting her dedication to portraying it in the most realistic and authentic way possible. Adah shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

