Mumbai, November 23: Actress Adah Sharma's grandmother passed away on Sunday. She breathed her last in Mumbai at 5:30 am. Admitted in the hospital for the last few weeks, she succumbed to Ulcerative Colitis and Diverticulitis. It is to be noted that Adah fondly referred to her grandmother as Paati. Adah is known to have shared an extremely close bond with her grandmother, sharing several joyful memories with her on social media — especially the viral “Party with Paati” videos.

Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service for her grandmother in their hometown in Kerala. A source close to Adah shared, "Adah is closest to her grandmother than anyone else. She lives with her grandmother. Her grandmother has been in the hospital for the past month. Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service in their hometown in Kerala." National Awards 2025: Adah Sharma Reflects on Life-Changing Journey With ‘The Kerala Story’ After Film Wins 2 National Awards.

Apart from being the elder in the family, her grandmother is also believed to have been a source of strength, humour, and unconditional love in Adah’s life. In August, Adah dropped glimpses from her grandmother's birthday celebration on social media. The 'The Kerala Story' actress uploaded a video on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, where he grandmother was seen enjoying her special day in the presence of her loved ones. Tulsi Vivah 2025: Adah Sharma Highlights the Meaning and Devotion Behind the Holy Ceremony (Watch Video).

The post had the whole family singing 'Happy Birthday', after which we could see everyone grooving to songs such as "Bareli Ke Bazaar Me" and "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye". The video also included glimpses from the cake-cutting ceremony. "My Naanis sweet 16th Birthday #PartyWithPaati...Honoured to have the opportunity to be the cinematographer of my grandmothers birthday bash. Here are the highlights," Adah wrote the caption. Adah's feed is full of such precious moments with her Paati.

