Adah Sharma’s blockbuster film of 2023, The Kerala Story, is all set to premiere on television on Independence Day 2025, August 15, on Zee Cinema. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah film released in theatres on May 5, 2023. It was the most controversial film of that year, termed as “propaganda” by certain critics. However, it turned out to be an audience favourite and enjoyed a good run in the theatres at a time when Bollywood films were struggling to find footfalls. The Kerala Story shows a worldwide gross box office collection of INR 303.97 crore. At the recently announced 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi, The Kerala Story won two awards – Best Direction for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra. LatestLY spoke to Adah Sharma on the National Award wins forThe Kerala Story and the film’s World TV Premiere on India’s 71st Independence Day. Excerpts from the interview.

'The Kerala Story' to Premiere on Zee Cinema - Watch Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Adah Sharma on ‘The Kerala Story’

Adah Sharma talks to us about the two National Awards for The Kerala Story, and recalls how she prepared for the role, ahead of the film’s TV premiere on August 15, Independence Day 2025.

LatestLY: What are your thoughts on The Kerala Story’s World TV Premiere on India’s Independence Day 2025?

Adah Sharma: Independence Day is about the price we paid for freedom; The Kerala Story is about the cost when it’s stolen. A film about the loss of freedom, releasing on the day we celebrate its return.

After all the controversies around The Kerala Story, how did it feel when the movie won two National Film Awards?

Guess the story travelled further than we thought — right into the nation’s heart. Some films get applause, some get awards — The Kerala Story got both! National Awards 2025: Adah Sharma Reflects on Life-Changing Journey With ‘The Kerala Story’ After Film Wins 2 National Awards.

Adah Sharma Post After 'The Kerala Story' National Award Win:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Talk about your acting process for The Kerala Story, portraying the main protagonist in a film handling a sensitive subject.

For a role like this, you can’t just act — you have to feel every bruise, every silence, every hope. Some roles are costumes you wear and take off. This one stayed in my skin long after the shoot ended.

What do you think about the criticism/negativity around The Kerala Story, with people calling it propaganda?

We met the girls who went through all of what the film shows. They shared their story with us and after the film’s release, even shared it publicly. All women should watch Dr Anagha Jayagopalan’s video. It's available on YouTube. It's more brutal than the film. Not telling the story of all these girls, covering it up and saying it never happened would also be propaganda.

How did it feel to get positive reactions to The Kerala Story after the negativity around it?

When strangers cry for your character, you know the story has become theirs, too. They say word-of-mouth works — in our case, it roared.

Is there a sequel to The Kerala Story or a similar film planned?

The makers The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen, will give you all the details. The Kerala Story: Producer Vipul Shah Feels Elated That PM Modi Has 'Vindicated' Their Stand Over His Film Not Against Any Community.

What are your upcoming projects? Fans are waiting for you to do another horror film like your 1920 or something like The Kerala Story.

Yes, horror is coming up! Two, in fact. I'm currently shooting for three Hindi films. I'm fortunate that makers are casting me in different roles. I've almost wrapped up a trilingual film (in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu), where I'm playing a Devi (goddess). There's a lot of action in that film.

Adah Sharma Showing Off Her Music Skills - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

After her box office hit The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma has cemented her place in Hindi cinema as an actress who can deliver. More fans will now be able to watch her work thanks to the TV premiere of the film. Here are the details.

On Which Channel Is 'The Kerala Story' TV Premiere?

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, the film The Kerala Story will make its World TV Premiere. The Kerala Story can be watched by viewers on Friday, August 15, at 3:30 PM only on the TV channel Zee Cinema.

‘The Kerala Story’ OTT Release Date

The Kerala Story released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on February 16, 2024.

Adah Sharma in ‘The Kerala Story’ – Watch Trailer:

