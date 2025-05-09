Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has reacted to the Indian Armed Forces, who successfully intercepted air attacks launched by Pakistan on Thursday, May 9. Taking to her Instagram handle, The Kerala Story actress penned a heartfelt poem for the 'Heroes' of our country and expressed gratitude to them for their selfless service to the nation. Some of the verses in the poem read, "They ask for none, yet give their all, And rise each time the dangers call. Their courage speaks in quiet ways and lights the path of freedom’s days. So here’s to those who never rest, Who wear our flag upon their chest, To land, to sea, to skies above, They serve with pride, with grit, with love." She winded up her sweet tribute to the Armed Forces by writing, "We stand today because they stay, On watch through night and harshest day. O soul of India, ever true, we live in peace because of you. JAI HIND." Operation Sindoor: Anushka Sharma Thanks Indian Armed Forces for ‘Protecting Us’ Amid Conflict With Pakistan, Says ‘Heartfelt Gratitude to the Sacrifices They Made’ (View Post).

Amid Indo-Pak Conflict, Adah Sharma Pens Heartfelt Poem for the Armed Forces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

