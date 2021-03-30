Aditi Rao Hydari has been acting in films for a decade and half now, but she admits she still feels like a newcomer at the start of every film. "With every film, I feel like a newcomer. When I walk into the set, it's a new character, new pace, new feeling, new co-stars, new house, new set, new location -- everything is new," she told IANS. In fact, the actress adds that she is often clueless on the set of a new film. Aditi Rao Hydari is Busy Slaying in her Punit Balana’s Co-Ord Set and We’re Stunned! (View Pics).

"So, when I walk down the set, when they say action, I feel like I don't know what I am going to do. I have elephants in my stomach! I don't know the girl that I am playing, if I can do justice to her or not, whether my director will be happy or not, whether I will be able to breathe life into his vision and see a smile on his face," she says. Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Sensitive Side as an Actor.

However, Aditi adds that once the camera starts rolling, things fall into place. "But once the camera starts rolling, I give the first shot and I feel like this is my home, this is my love, my father, my mother. These are the everyday clothes that I pull out from my closet. It just feels okay. It feels like it's yours. Till that happens, it is scary!" she says.

Aditi says that right before a film starts, she is very excited. "Two days before I start filming, I am like a hungry kid. I can't sit quietly. You know how a hungry kid behaves? I behave like that," she says. Aditi started out in the 2006 Malayalam film "Prajapathi" and came to Bollywood with "Delhi-6" three years later. The actress, who was recently seen in the OTT-released film "The Girl On The Train", will next be seen in the Tamil film "Hey Sinamika", the multilingual "Maha Samudram" and the OTT anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).