Aditi Roy Hydari demanded our attention when she had a short yet intriguing role to play in Rockstar. The actress has since then established a firm base in Bollywood as well as regional cinema. While her beauty is natural, her acting talent is unconventional. She often makes us feel mesmerised and the screen simply lights up every time she's in the frame. While we often gush about her royal genes and how she exudes royalty, we seldom discuss her fashion appearances that are equally powerful. Aditi Rao Hydari Makes For a Pretty Muse in Pink Raw Mango Saree (View Pics).

Aditi is among the few fashionistas in the industry whose styling is easy to ape. She picks simpler designs, subtle colour palettes and is known for having a certain penchant for traditional designs. She nails traditional six yards like no one else and is often seen strutting in style in her one too many appearances. Aditi recently stepped out in a printed co-ord set by Punit Balana, While the outfit itself looked radiant, we loved the way she infused glamour into it.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi paired her outfit with extremely light makeup, well-defined brows, nude lips and contoured cheeks. She kept her hair open and this simple styling elevated her look further. Styled by the ever-brilliant, Ami Patel, Aditi looked a charming girl-next-door and we're sold. The Padmaavat actress rarely goes wrong with her outfit choices and we often hear critics praising her fashion shenanigans. Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Us Exactly How There Is Elegance in Simplicity!

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Netflix's The Girl On The Train with Parineeti Chopra and while the movie received mixed responses, we adored Hydari in it. Here's looking forward to her next release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).