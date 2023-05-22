The Indian Television industry was shocked by the tragic demise of actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his bathroom. As per reports, the cause of death was drug overdose. Aditya Singh Rajput was a popular face on Indian television who had appeared in a number of popular shows. Some of his popular shows include Code Red, Splitsvilla 9, Gandii Baat, Aashiqui and Cambala Investigation Agency. But he made his acting debut in a Bollywood film back in 2008 that too playing the son of two popular stars. Aditya Singh Rajput Dies at 32 Due to Drug Overdose; Actor Was Popular for Splitsvilla 9, Krantiveer and More.

U Me Aur Hum was Ajay Devgn's first directorial debut with him and his wife Kajol playing the main leads. The film tells the story of Ajay (Devgn), who meets barmaid Piya (Kajol) on a cruise with his friends (Sumeet Raghavan, Divya Dutta, Karan Khanna, and Isha Sharvani). They fall in love and marry; a few months later, Piya is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Aditya Singh Rajput played the role of their grown-up son Aman in the film, appearing in the beginning and later near the end. Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead: Late Actor’s Last Insta Post Was Him Having ‘Sunday Funday With Besties’.

Aditya Singh Rajput in U Me Aur Hum

Aditya Singh Rajput in U Me Aur Hum (Photo Credits: Twitter)

U Me Aur Hum Trailer

The actor posted on Instagram hours before his death sharing about his friends. He shared a beautiful picture of the Mumbai skyline, he wrote, “Sunday Funday with besties.” Cops are investigating the matter and began the probe and the post-mortem report is awaited

