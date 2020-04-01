Ajay Devgn Pledges To Donate Rs 51 Lakh for Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: PTI)

Actor Ajay Devgn will be donating Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to aid daily wage film workers, who have been left without jobs due to the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Confirming the news, Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, said: "Ajay Devgn has pledged to donate Rs 51 lakh to FWICE." Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and IAHV to Combat Coronavirus.

"I'm glad that people like Ajay and Rohit (Shetty) are helping the daily wage workers who need it the most during the downtime. We have received more enquiries from others wanting to provide monetary help. We are providing them with the account details. I hope more and more people come forward to help daily wage workers," Dubey added. FWICE is leaving no stone unturned to help its more than five lakh worker members. Katrina Kaif Pledges to Contribute to PM CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

