Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav made his first public appearance in his hometown of Shahjahanpur this week, attending his niece’s wedding festivities shortly after being released from Tihar Jail. The actor, who was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a long-standing INR 9 crore cheque bounce case, was seen celebrating at a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Rajpal Yadav Thanks Delhi HC and Bollywood in FIRST Statement After Getting Released From Tihar Jail in INR 9 Cr Cheque Bounce Case (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav Celebrates Niece’s Mehendi After Release - Watch Video

Rajpal Yadav Dances at Niece’s Mehendi

Dressed in a simple beige kurta-pyjama, Yadav was filmed dancing with family members and children, marking a joyful return to his ancestral home. The celebration comes as a temporary reprieve for the actor, who surrendered to authorities earlier this month to serve a six-month sentence.

Court Grants Temporary Relief

The Delhi High Court, presided over by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, granted Yadav interim bail until March 18, 2026. The relief was contingent upon the actor depositing INR 1.5 crore with the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, a condition his legal team fulfilled on Monday. "We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence. It is till the next date of hearing," the court stated. As part of the bail conditions, Yadav has surrendered his passport and is required to appear before the court, either physically or virtually, for the next hearing. Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference After Receiving Bail in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor’s Manager.

Rajpal Yadav Urges Jail Reforms

Upon his release on Tuesday evening, Yadav addressed the media, expressing gratitude for the support he received during his 11-day incarceration. However, he also made headlines by suggesting modernisation of the prison system, specifically advocating for designated smoking areas. "There should be designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports," Yadav told reporters. He emphasised that jails should function as reform centers rather than just places of punishment. "It is often difficult to judge from the outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake," he added. Drawing a comparison to the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Yadav remarked, "At least 10% of inmates deserve 'lifelines.' If they are released and rehabilitated, they could be a strength for our country."

Bollywood Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav

The film fraternity has rallied behind the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor during his legal crisis. Actor Sonu Sood recently announced that he has signed Yadav for an upcoming project, providing a signing amount as a gesture of "dignity, not charity." Other stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, have reportedly extended their support to the actor's family. Reflecting on his nearly 30-year career, Yadav said, "The love and backing of people from across the nation remains with me. If there are any allegations, I am ready to respond fully and transparently. My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions." Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Chandrapal Yadav Breaks Silence After Actor Gets Interim Bail, Says ‘Our Good Days Are Coming’.

About Rajpal Yadav’s INR 9 Crore Loan Case

The legal dispute traces back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following the film's commercial failure, the debt including interest and penalties swelled to approximately INR 9 crore. Yadav and his wife were convicted in 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after multiple cheques issued for repayment were dishonoured. Yadav is expected to hold a formal press conference in the coming days to further address the situation after the wedding festivities conclude.

