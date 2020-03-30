Katrina Kaif Pledges to Contribute to PM CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The COVID-19 outbreak has turned out to be a severe pandemic around the globe. With this, many lives have been affected and to curb this bug, celebrities from the entertainment industry are coming forward and are doing their bit. In India, Bollywood, as well as the South film industry, have been generous and are on a helping spree. As these stars are giving financial aid in order to combat the deadly virus. And well, the latest B-townie to join the bandwagon is actress Katrina Kaif who has pledged to donate for PM CARES and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. COVID-19 Crisis: Nana Patekar Donates Rs 50 Lakh Each for PM CARES and CM Relief Fund, Urges Fans to Stay Indoors (Watch Video).

Taking to his Instagram, the Zero actress announced that she will be contributing to the cause, and helping the ones in need. She wrote, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world." We are loving it how celebs from the fraternity are uniting for a cause which matters to one and all. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Check Out Katrina's Post Below:

We laud Katrina's intention amid the global crisis. Till now, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan among others have pledged a sum to fight coronavirus. While many Bollywood celebs are coming forward and donating, superstar, Shah Rukh Khan has been trolled for being mum. But if you are the one who knows SRK, he has clearly stated in past that he will never ever speak about his charity in public. So, you never know the DDLJ star has done his bit already. Stay tuned!