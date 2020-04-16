Ajay Devgn Will Go Bald for Chanakya, Confirms Director Neeraj Pandey

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Bollywood continues to observe 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country, actors and filmmakers continue to think of ways they can make this waiting period productive. While Zoya Akhtar is busy penning the script for Made in Heaven 2, Salman Khan is working on the post-production of his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ajay Devgn is occupied with his next period drama, Chanakya. The movie directed by Neeraj Pandey revolves around the royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor, Chandragupta. Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police for Their Contribution to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘Singham Will Wear His Khakee and Stand Beside You Whenever You Ask’.

For the ones who are aware of Chanakya would know his character detailing. The role would demand Ajay to go bald for the project but is he willing to? When Mumbai Mirror got in touch with Pandey to get an update on same, the director confirmed the news saying, "It’s simple, really. Ours is a period film and Ajay will have to look the part.” The actor was supposed to start shooting for the film in October but the director is unsure if it would be possible anymore. “Let’s see how soon we can go on the floors. As of today, everything is very uncertain. We all just want to come out of this crisis." Ajay Devgn Pledges To Donate Rs 51 Lakh for Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Ajay is currently working on Bhuj: The Pride of India that's slated to hit the screens on August 15. Later he has to finish shooting Maidaan - a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has the remake of Kaithi to shoot with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. Coming to Chanakya, Ajay would join the list of actors like Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor who earlier went bald for their period dramas.