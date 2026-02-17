Queen Rania of Jordan and Isha Ambani Host Women Leadership Roundtable at NMACC Mumbai - See Full Guest List

Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan concluded a high-profile visit to India this week, marked by an intimate cultural exchange and a series of dialogues on female empowerment with the Ambani family. The visit, which spanned both New Delhi and Mumbai, highlighted the growing cross-cultural ties between Jordan and India through the lens of leadership, craft and social impact. The centerpiece of her Mumbai stay was a private roundtable titled “Celebration of Women Leadership in India,” held on February 14 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Who Is Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Why Is She in India? Know All About the Royalty Welcomed by Ambanis at NMACC.

Queen Rania Visits Ambani Home in Mumbai – Watch Video

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Queen Rania, Isha Ambani Lead Women’s Roundtable

The event, hosted by Isha Ambani, brought together a diverse group of trailblasing women from the fields of business, fashion, and the arts. Participants engaged in discussions regarding the transformative role of women in the modern workforce and the future of social advocacy. The Queen was welcomed to the Ambani residence, Antilia, by Nita and Mukesh Ambani with a curated presentation of classical Indian dance. "It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah," shared actress Karisma Kapoor on social media. She added that such gatherings are a "powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision they don't just shape conversations they help shape the future for the next generation."

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Queen Rania Explores Indian Craft Heritage

In addition to leadership dialogues, Queen Rania’s itinerary focused heavily on India’s artisanal traditions. Alongside Isha Ambani, she visited Swadesh, a Reliance Foundation initiative, to observe traditional hand-embroidery and weaving. The royal also toured the Chanakya School of Craft, where she was briefed by Creative Director Karishma Swali on efforts to provide economic autonomy to women through the preservation of over 300 hand-embroidery techniques. These visits underscored a shared commitment to cultural sustainability and the empowerment of rural artisans.

Queen Rania Addresses ET Now Summit

Queen Rania’s India visit began in the national capital, where she delivered a keynote address at the ET Now Global Business Summit. Speaking on “The Strength of Humility,” she argued that true leadership in an age of AI and geopolitical flux requires a willingness to listen and question assumptions. "Your country's ascent hasn't been the product of luck or privilege," she noted during her address. "It has been hard won through innovation, adaptability and resilience."

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Celebs Who Attended the Event

The Mumbai roundtable saw a gathering of influential figures including:

Karisma Kapoor, Actress

Masaba Gupta, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur

Navya Naveli Nanda, Entrepreneur and Social Advocate

Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal

Reflecting on the session, Masaba Gupta noted it was "truly insightful to sit alongside trailblazing women for an impactful conversation," specifically discussing ambitions for brands that keep women at their core.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).