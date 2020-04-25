Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb To Release On Disney+ Hotstar Instead Of Theatres? Fans Are Extremely Upset About It
Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The rumour of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb looking for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar has left many shocked. The lockdown has obviously put all the releases of the year in a spot. The calendar has to be reshuffled once everything goes back to normal. But OTT can't possibly be a solution for a big movie like Laxmmi Bomb. As per a report on Mid-Day, the makers including Akshay are mulling over this possibility nonetheless. Quite obviously fans are not happy about it at all. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb And Salman Khan's Radhe To Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Muni 2: Kanchana and it stars Kiara alongside Akshay. Raghav Lawrence is the director of the film. The first look of the movie with the actor in a saree in a fierce stance made many highly intrigued about it. Although it looked very similar to Ashutosh Rana from Sangharsh, fans were excited to see Akshay experiment with his roles. But guess if the report of it releasing on OTT turns out to be true, fans would be disappointed. They have already started to show their resistance to the whole idea.

Honestly, we wouldn't want Laxmmi Bomb to release on OTT either because such massy entertainers deserve a theatrical bonanza. But these are uncertain times and the makers must be thinking of ways to get their product to the consumers.