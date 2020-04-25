Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb To Release On Disney+ Hotstar Instead Of Theatres? Fans Are Extremely Upset About It

Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The rumour of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb looking for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar has left many shocked. The lockdown has obviously put all the releases of the year in a spot. The calendar has to be reshuffled once everything goes back to normal. But OTT can't possibly be a solution for a big movie like Laxmmi Bomb. As per a report on Mid-Day, the makers including Akshay are mulling over this possibility nonetheless. Quite obviously fans are not happy about it at all. Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb And Salman Khan's Radhe To Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Muni 2: Kanchana and it stars Kiara alongside Akshay. Raghav Lawrence is the director of the film. The first look of the movie with the actor in a saree in a fierce stance made many highly intrigued about it. Although it looked very similar to Ashutosh Rana from Sangharsh, fans were excited to see Akshay experiment with his roles. But guess if the report of it releasing on OTT turns out to be true, fans would be disappointed. They have already started to show their resistance to the whole idea.

@akshaykumar Sir @TusshKapoor @Shabinaa_Ent #LaxmmiBomb Is A Big Movie For Us And A Movie Which Can Be Experienced In Best Way At Theaters🤗 So Pls Makers Take As Much As Time And Release It Only In Theatres 🙏 Hoping That #LaxmmiBomb Releasing On Online Platform News Is Not True — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) April 25, 2020

Back to the future

Those demanding #LaxmmiBomb to release on Theatres, are forgetting OTT is the future. Even Jio has plans to release big films online on same date as theatres. Even if theatres are allowed to open. How many families are gonna risk their lives to watch movies. — Akash Yadav (@akashtaker001) April 25, 2020

Please and please

Please.. Please.. Please.. 😭😭 @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor @akshaykumar Don't make plan any to release #LaxmmiBomb on OTT. This film is a mass entertainer. OTT can't give it a reach to d interior part of d Country. Please release Laxmmi Bomb on THEATRES only. 🙏#AkshayKumar https://t.co/Gkft1cbXRD — Deepak Singh Chauhan #सूर्यवंशी🔥 (@Thakur6797) April 25, 2020

The Mass man

OTT is a good platform, suited for actors who don't have their own screen presence n charisma U r epitome of swag n nemesis for Mass Hysteria which can only b experienced on big screen #LaxmmiBomb is a Massy Horror Comedy ➡️ Masses pls don't rls it on OTT@akshaykumar 🙏🙏🙏 — Khiladi-The_BOSS (Amit Biswas) (@kumar3798) April 25, 2020

Some jokes too!

Telegram pe Release Karna Chahiye #LaxmmiBomb — Prem (@Prem91058022) April 25, 2020

The logistics

#LaxmmiBomb should release on ott as in current times it maynot get the desired box office in current situation and may face underperformance so ott will atleast give a definite amount with profit it's not like it's 3d or something and most have @HotstarVIP so no piracy also — Action Heart (@action_heart) April 25, 2020

Mr Know-It-All speaks...

#AkshayKumar completely lost faith in final edited version of #LaxmmiBomb . That's why instead for having a flop bomb in list, @akshaykumar is releasing it on OTT. — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) April 25, 2020

And here comes the threat...

Agar aisa ni hota me to boycott krunga #LaxmmiBomb Never watch at all. Aaj ek trend chalao iske khilaf — Shuvam Sadh (@imsuperbstar) April 25, 2020

Honestly, we wouldn't want Laxmmi Bomb to release on OTT either because such massy entertainers deserve a theatrical bonanza. But these are uncertain times and the makers must be thinking of ways to get their product to the consumers.