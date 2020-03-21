Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb And Salman Khan's Radhe To Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak?

Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe Posters (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coronavirus has brought the whole world to its knees. Schools, colleges, malls, cinema halls, everything has been shut. People are holed up in their houses and are following social distancing. So it's quite obvious that movies are getting delayed. Sooryavanshi and 83 have already rescheduled their releases, although no confirmed dates have been announced. That's because nobody knows how long the impasse will continue. Now we hear even Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe may get delayed. Will Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Return to Its Original Release Date and Clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe?

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Kanchana and Salman's Radhe, a remake of the Korean movie, The Outlaws, were scheduled to clash this Eid. Everything had been set in motion to grab maximum screens from both sides. The date was May 22, 2020. But Trade Expert Rohitt Jaiswal revealed that all releases of April and May have been postponed in a tweet.

As of Now, I repeat as of now, all films releasing on April/May have been postponed, if things get better then some films will arrow as per schedule but as of today all films are postponed https://t.co/7Xd7g0iovd — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 20, 2020

That means Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe could miss the scheduled release date if COVID-19 outbreak doesn't get contained completely. That sure will be a challenge for the industry which will anyway see huge losses due to no show from March-end which will also spill over April.