Alia Bhatt Is Glowing Golden in Her Latest Sun-Kissed Picture and We Wonder if Beau Ranbir Kapoor Should Be Given the Photo Credits!

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood babe, Alia Bhatt has worn the creative cap and has been stirring magic on her Instagram feed. From reading, writing to baking, the Brahmastra actress is utilising the free time in the best way possible. It's been more than three months, celebs have been practising self-quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak and Alia happens to be one of them. As she is not shooting and doing interviews, she is making sure to connect with fans via social media. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful picture of herself and we are in awe. The photo sees Bhatt lost in her own thoughts. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Functions to Kick-Off On December 21?

Gazing at the sunset as she gets soaked in the same, Alia's latest Instagram post is so satisfying. She captioned the post as, "Suraj Hua Maddham." Indeed we are loving how pleasant the actress looks in the pic and adding to her beauty are the sun rays. However, all that being said, we wonder if beau Ranbir Kapoor should be given the photo credits for the awesome click? All in all, we can say let such cool posts keep on coming. Has Alia Bhatt Already Picked Out a Sabyasachi Lehenga For Her 2020 Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor?

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Sunkissed Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram सूरज हुआ मद्धम 🧡 A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 7, 2020 at 12:01am PDT

Also, not to miss, we loved her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham inspired caption and we know who'll be happy after reading it... ofcourse the answer is Karan Johar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen opposite Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra. Stay tuned!