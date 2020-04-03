Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Functions to Kick-Off On December 21?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It has been a long time since speculations around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has been doing rounds on the internet. Earlier it was stated that once Ranbir’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s health gets stable, the two families will finalise a date. Then it was stated that the lovebirds are planning to get hitched post the release of Brahamastra, which is after December 4. Then the buzz was the film might get postponed again, and hence, Ranbir and Alia might delay their wedding. But as per the latest update, Ranbir and Alia’s December wedding plan is on. Is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Happening In 2020? Has Brahmastra Actor Met Mahesh Bhatt?

A source has revealed to Mid-Day, how both the families have decided to conduct a royal affair in Mumbai and when the wedding festivities will commence. The source was quoted as saying, “It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation.” Has Alia Bhatt Already Picked Out a Sabyasachi Lehenga For Her 2020 Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor?

Neither Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt nor their respective families have commented anything yet on this latest buzz. We are sure, once the dates get locked, this couple would make it all official. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.