Alia Bhatt Sends A Box Full of Sweet Surprise to Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (View Post)

India is currently in its fourth lockdown phase, but still the coronavirus pandemic in the country is in no mood to slow down. Day-by-day, the number of positive patients have been multiplying and how. Having said that, at such times we the people need to help one another to come out of this grim situation. Well, something on the same lines, it's Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt who has this time extended support to the corona warriors, who have been tirelessly working day and night to cure the infected. The Raazi actress recently sent a pack full of sweet surprise to Mumbai's healthcare workers and it's indeed a bravo attempt to bring a smile on their faces. Alia Bhatt Misses Her Father Mahesh Bhatt During COVID-19 Lockdown, Shares a Cute Throwback Pic.

Elaborating on the same, the actress sent some eatables as well as goodies to the medical staff along with a little thank you note. It was one of a doctor from Mumbai's KEM Hospital who took to Twitter and showed fans the packet sent by her. A closer look at the pic and we can see chocolates, a bun, apple juice and more food. “Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes,” the note sent by Alia read. Well, we are impressed by Alia's gesture and it's so cool. Alia Bhatt Salutes Essential Service Providers' Efforts, Pledges Her Contribution to PM-Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Check Out The Tweet By The Doctor Thanking Alia Bhatt:

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

Bollywood has stood strong during the pandemic time. As apart from churning out monetary help, these stars are also trying their best to do what they can for the one in need and also frontline workers. Besides that, we bet, Alia's latest sweet surprise surely might have made all the medical staff happy and satisfied. Stay tuned to LatestLY!