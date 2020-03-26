Alia Bhatt Misses Her Father Mahesh Bhatt During COVID-19 Lockdown, Shares a Cute Throwback Pic

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has got everyone sit at home. Bollywood celebrities are also sticking to the rule of staying at home. This time is crucial for everyone as the self-quarantining will only work in everyone's health's favour. The Instagram feed is loaded with simple uploads by B-town actors. They are posting videos and pictures of doing household chores. Alia Bhatt posted a throwback image of herself with filmmaker-dad, Mahesh Bhatt. Farah Khan Threatens To Unfollow Bollywood Celebs Who Keep Posting Workout Videos During Lockdown (Watch Video).

The actress posted a monochrome snap of herself with her father on the photo-sharing app. It is a lovely moment between she and her dad, sharing a hug. She wrote in her caption, "Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy#throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe." Check out the post below.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra next. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film is rumoured to be indefinitely delayed to 2021 now. She is also making her debut in the south film industry through multi-lingual film, RRR. The film has south stars like Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead. It also a south debut for Ajay Devgn just like Alia. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. However, for now, she is adhering to the 21 days of lockdown for her health and everyone else's. She also urges her fans to do the same.