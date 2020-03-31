Alia Bhatt Salutes Essential Service Providers' Efforts, Pledges Her Contribution to PM-Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The global pandemic of coronavirus has led everyone trust on only one thing and that is humanity. In the global crisis such this one, one can only survive by taking and lending help. While all we majorly have to do is just sit at home and not wander outside to be healthy, there are other financial assistance that are provided too. Bollywood has taken up this initiative to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. Alia Bhatt joins the bandwagon now. Coronavirus Outbreak: Sara Ali Khan Pledges Donations to PM CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Actress Requests Fans to Help Those In Need.

The donations are mostly to provide monetary aid to all those fall into the category of essential service providers. Doctors, police and other more services are working endlessly to ensure public safety, caring less about their own safety. As a token of appreciation and tangible support, the celebs are adding their bit to the relief funds. This will also be utilized for the affected daily wage workers. Here is Alia Bhatt's tweet regarding the pledge she has taken to contribute to help with the cause.

Alia Bhatt's Post

On the other hand, the celebs are also doing the work of spreading the caution word. Through various Instagram posts, videos and live chat sessions, these 'icons' are making the fullest of the social media influence that they have. Many of them also took the viral 'safe hands challenge' to emphasize on the importance of washing hands after short intervals.