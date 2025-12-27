On his 60th birthday on December 27, 2025, Salman Khan released the first teaser of his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan. The Bollywood superstar celebrated his birthday with family, friends and the media at his farmhouse in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. In the Battle of Galwan teaser, goosebumps are guaranteed, as Salman Khan's character is seen in an army uniform. He shouts, "Birsa Munda Ki (Jai). Bajrang Bali Ki (Jai). Bharat Mata Ki (Jai)". This translates to: "Hail Birsa Munda (activist). Hail Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman). Hail the Motherland (Bharat/India)." The teaser features a song by Stebin Ben, singing "Jai Hind", and Himesh Reshammiya's music, which give a patriotic feeling. Catch the teaser of Battle of Galwan here. Salman Khan Birthday Special: From ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, 5 Iconic Films To Rewatch on Bhaijaan’s Big Day.

About ‘Battle of Galwan’

The highly anticipated Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the Indo-China border confrontation on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Galwan Valley clash resulted in the loss of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Salman Khan Poses With Soldiers During 'Battle of Galwan' Shoot in Ladakh, Pictures Go Viral Online (View Post).

Salman Khan's Role in 'Battle of Galwan'

In Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan plays the character based on Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who was the Indian Army commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. This regiment led Indian soldiers in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash against China.

'Battle of Galwan' Release Date

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is set to release on April 17, 2026. It is to be noted that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's film Alpha has been postponed to a later date in order to avoid a box office clash with Battle of Galwan.

