Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has introduced fans to her "calm in every storm", in a new post she has shared on social media. Alia took to her verified Instagram account and shared a picture of herself along with her pet cat Edward. In the image, the actress is seen posing for the camera while Edward is asleep.

"My calm in every storm," Alia captioned the image, which currently has 891K likes on the photo-sharing website. Earlier this month, Alia, an ardent animal lover, welcomed a new cat named Juniper into her home.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram my calm in every storm.. ☂️☀️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 14, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, "Sadak 2", which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The film has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt and is set for an OTT release.

