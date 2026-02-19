The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is set to host its 79th annual film awards this Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall. Known as the "British Oscars," the 2026 ceremony will feature a strong Indian presence as Bollywood star Alia Bhatt joins a star-studded lineup of global presenters. BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Joins Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson and Michael B Jordan As Presenter at Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Alan Cumming To Host BAFTA 2026

Following two years of hosting by David Tennant, acclaimed Scottish actor and The Traitors host Alan Cumming will take the helm for the first time. The evening will celebrate the best of national and international cinema, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s political satire One Battle After Another leading the field with 14 nominations. BAFTA 2026 Nominations Full List: ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ Lead With Maximum Nods, ‘Marty Supreme’ Close Behind.

When and Where To Watch in India

For viewers in India, the ceremony will be broadcast in the early hours of Monday, February 23. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM GMT, which translates to a live stream start time of approximately 12:30 AM IST. Indian audiences can catch the action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV: The primary digital streaming partner for the ceremony in India.

Lionsgate Play: Also expected to provide coverage of the awards.

BAFTA YouTube Channel: Will host the official live stream, including red carpet coverage featuring Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb.

Watch BAFTA Film Awards 2026 Here:

Alia Bhatt Joins Global Presenters

Alia Bhatt’s inclusion as a presenter marks another significant milestone for Indian representation on the global stage, following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone. Alia will share the stage with an elite roster of presenters including:

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)

Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction)

Michael B. Jordan (Creed)

Alicia Vikander, Kate Hudson and Rege-Jean Page.

‘One Battle After Another’ Leads Nominations

The 2026 nominations, announced on January 27, reflect a highly competitive year for cinema. While One Battle After Another leads the pack, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners follows closely with 13 nominations.

Category Top Contenders Best Film Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners Best Director Chloé Zhao (Hamnet), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ryan Coogler (Sinners) Leading Actor Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) Leading Actress Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Special Honours

The night’s most prestigious accolade, the BAFTA Fellowship, will be awarded to Dame Donna Langley. The Chief Content Officer of NBCUniversal is being recognised for her "outstanding and exceptional contribution to film" and her influence as one of the most powerful figures in the industry today. Additionally, Clare Binns will receive the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, honouring her long-standing work in independent film distribution and exhibition.

