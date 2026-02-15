Actor Ranbir Kapoor has officially confirmed that the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film, Love & War, has been postponed. Speaking during a live session on Saturday, Kapoor clarified that the romantic period drama which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will now arrive in theatres only after the release of his other major project, Ramayana: Part 1. While the actor did not lock in a specific new date, the shift effectively moves the film out of its previously discussed March 2026 window, likely aiming for a late 2026 or early 2027 debut. Ranbir Kapoor Hails Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ As His Current Favourite Film (Watch Video)

Strategic Scheduling for 2026

The decision to delay Love & War appears to be a strategic move to prevent Kapoor’s two massive releases from competing against each other. During the live session for his brand ARKS, Kapoor confirmed that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is set to be his next theatrical release, scheduled for Diwali in October 2026. "Good things take time," Kapoor remarked, addressing the delay. He noted that the scale and vision of projects like Love & War and Ramayana require extensive production periods compared to standard features. By prioritising the Diwali release of Ramayana, the makers are now looking at a December 2026 window for Love & War, provided post-production remains on track.

‘Love & War’ on Track for 2026 Release

Beyond scheduling, the film’s complex production requirements have contributed to the timeline shift. Reports indicate that Love & War features significant aerial action sequences and intricate visual effects that demand a lengthy post-production phase. While some industry reports earlier this year suggested the film might slip to 2027 due to pending shoot schedules, sources close to the production have maintained that major sequences have already been wrapped. A source exclusively told HT that Bhansali recently completed a major song sequence and that the film remains "very much set for a 2026 release." Ranbir Kapoor Calls ‘Ramayana’ Releasing on Daughter Raha’s Birthday ‘A Beautiful Coincidence’, Shares Update on 'Brahmastra 2'.

‘Love & War’ Avoids Box Office Clash

The postponement also allows Love & War to exit what was shaping up to be one of the most crowded weekends in Indian cinema history. The film was previously slated to clash on March 19, 2026, with Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 (also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge). With the Bhansali directorial moving to a later date and Adivi Sesh’s Dakait also shifting its release, the March 19 weekend is now set for a direct head-to-head battle between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. This move secures a clearer theatrical runway for Love & War, ensuring the star-studded trio of Kapoor, Bhatt and Kaushal has a dedicated window to maximise its box office potential.

