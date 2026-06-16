Amid ‘Kalki 2’ Buzz, Alia Bhatt’s Old Confession About Prabhas Goes Viral

As reports swirl around Alia Bhatt potentially joining the Kalki 2898 AD cinematic universe, an old confession by the actress about her admiration for Baahubali star Prabhas has captured renewed public attention. The original film, Kalki 2898 AD, which featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, was a massive success, grossing INR 1,042−1,100 crore globally after its release on June 27, 2024. ‘No Clarity’: ‘Kalki 2’ Spokesperson Addresses Rumours of Alia Bhatt Joining Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Sequel.

Alia Bhatt's Reported Entry into 'Kalki 2'

Speculation is rife that Alia Bhatt, currently 33 years old, has been roped in for Kalki 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Nag Ashwin's ambitious mythological sci-fi epic. Reports on June 16, 2026, suggested that Bhatt has not only joined the project but has also completed five days of shooting in Hyderabad for the film's second schedule. These reports indicate that she is slated to portray a new, pivotal character within the expanding 'Kalki Cinematic Universe' and is not replacing Deepika Padukone, who played the central role of Sumathi (SUM-80) in the first instalment.

However, a spokesperson for the Kalki 2898 AD team, when contacted on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, clarified that there is "no official clarity yet" regarding Alia Bhatt's casting in the sequel. The spokesperson also denied the claims of her having already shot for the film. This statement introduces a degree of uncertainty amid the circulating rumours, leaving fans eager for an official announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies.

Alia Bhatt on Prabhas: A Nine-Year-Old Confession

The renewed interest in Alia Bhatt's potential collaboration with Prabhas has brought to light a candid interaction from May 14, 2017. During a #AskAlia session on Twitter, when Bhatt was 24 years old, a fan inquired about her favourite South Indian actor. Her concise and definitive response was "Prabhas." ‘Why Is She Everywhere?’: Alia Bhatt To Join Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel? Netizens React to Viral Casting Report.

Further solidifying her admiration, when another fan asked if she would like to work with the actor, Bhatt enthusiastically replied, "For sure!" This public declaration came shortly after the monumental success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a film Alia Bhatt praised as a "GIANT Rock-buster," specifically commending Prabhas's "performance and screen presence." Her remarks from nearly a decade ago highlight a long-standing appreciation for the Telugu superstar, making the current casting rumours for Kalki 2 even more intriguing for fans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).