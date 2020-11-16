Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter, Aaradhya celebrates her birthday today and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan has the sweetest wish in his store for her. The veteran actor took to his social media account to share a collage of all her pictures right from her growing years. Aaradhya's apple of everyone's eyes in the Bachchan house and while her birthday celebrations have always been a grand affair, the party this time will be restricted to family members only.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," captioned Amitabh Bachchan while sharing a collage of her pictures from different years. Seeing all her earlier pictures will make you aware of how adorably she has grown. From a chubby toddler to a tween, Aaradhya will always have a permanent happy place in our hearts. She's the youngest of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandkids and is the most pampered one in the house.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Wish for Aaradhya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Earlier this year, the kid contracted COVID-19 with the rest of her family. While she was earlier home-quarantining with her mother, they were later shifted to Lilavati hospital but got discharged within a week. Keeping in mind the current scenario and the scare. Abhishek and Aishwarya have decided to not host a birthday party for their darling kid this year. Instead, they will have a very intimate celebration and it makes sense.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).