An old video of the veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced on social media. It shows Big B, who recently celebrated his 82nd birthday, revealing the names of his dogs which he had earlier.

The video, which appears to be from a British talk show, shows the actor sharing the details of his life like date of birth, his height, and his favourite shopping arena.

He said, "I was born on October 11, 1942. That's a Libra. The time was 3 p.m. My height is 6 feet 2 inches. The weight is a little over 82 kilograms. The shoe size is 9. The waist is 34 inches. And I like to shop at New Bond Street. Anyone wanting to send me a present, that's where you have to go."

The show host then said, "Right, we've got a card here from Samantha Gill of Slough, who says, 'I have seen your dogs and I think they're lovely. What are their names? I want to give my dog a name and cannot think of one. Can you suggest a name?'."

Big B then said, "Okay, let's talk about my dog. I have three dogs. Two Alsatians and I've got a St. Bernard. The Alsatians are Franco and Nero. And the St. Bernard is Bertie from Bertram. And the names, well, if it's a small one, I'd like to suggest a very Punjabi name called Pisti. It's not what you're thinking it is. It's what you say for something small in Punjabi. And if it's a large one, you could call it Gabbar Singh."

