Abhishek Bachchan’s new film I Want To Talk, which released in theatres on November 22, has received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this slice-of-life drama presents Bachchan in a new avatar, where he plays Arjun Sen, a man preparing for a life-altering surgery while navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter. In a heartfelt blog post, Abhishek’s father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, praised his son’s performance, sharing his review of the film. Big B wrote, “Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film .. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..!” ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Finds His Form Back in Shoojit Sircar’s Emotionally Resonant Drama That’s Also Surprisingly Funny.

Amitabh Bachchan About His Son’s Role in ‘I Want To Talk’

Amitabh Bachchan also added, “Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film ..” Quoting his late father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Big B added more praise, clearly moved by his son's portrayal.

Watch the Trailer of ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Below:

During the music launch of I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan had told the reporters, “The experience of making a film with him is very transformative, not just physically… It’s been a learning experience, life changing.” He emphasised the importance of emotional challenges in acting, saying, “It should push you, challenge you, give you sleepless nights. As artists, you need to push your boundaries. You need to try something that you haven’t done before. It (this film) has been a challenge, but a challenge that I enjoyed doing.” ‘I Want To Talk’ Song ‘Dil Ghabraye’: Taba Chake Makes Bollywood Debut With Emotional Track in Abhishek Bachchan Starrer (Watch Video).

I Want To Talk also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. The film is produced under the banners of Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

