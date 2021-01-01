Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattter are holidaying together in the Maldives. The rumoured couple have ringed in the New Year in each other’s company. That’s not it, as the two have also been seen teasing fans with some stunning pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram handles. And well well, Ananya once again shared a few photos of herself from the getaway and they are LIT. In the pics, Panday can be seen donning a bodycon dress as well as posing amid the blue sea and the sunset. She’s literally a sight to behold in the bright orange figure-hugging dress. Gorgeous is the word! Akshay Kumar Shares a Glimpse of the First Sunrise of 2021, Chants Gayatri Mantra (Watch Video).

In one of the photos, the Khaali Peeli star can also be seen flaunting her beautiful smile and it’ll surely melt your heart. Along with this, the actress also thanked 2020 for the lessons she learnt. The caption on her New Year post read, “2020 – thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace. Wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody. Bring it on 2021”(sic). Ishaan Khatter Shares a 'Panoramic' Picture of Bikini-Clad Ananya Panday Chilling in Maldives (View Pic).

Check Out Ananya Panday’s Post:

Earlier to this, her posts from the island saw her enjoying the sunset, having a gala time at the sandy locale and also posing in a bikini. FYI, it’s been a while since reports of Ananya and Ishaan dating each other has been the talk of the town, but nothing as been yet confirmed by the two yet. Both of them started in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli (2020). Stay tuned!

