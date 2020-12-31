Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday met on the sets of Khaali Peeli and rumours of them dating each other have been doing rounds ever since then. Ishaan and Ananya are often spotted spending time together and however they have not confirmed their relationship, their online PDA speaks levels of their equation. The two are spending the last days of this year in Maldives and have been treating their fans with beautiful pictures from their getaway. There’s 1 Thing That Ishaan Khatter Does Not Like About His Khaali Peeli Co-star Ananya Panday, Find Out Here.

Today, Ishaan Khatter posted a picture of Ananya Panday chilling on a hammock while she enjoyed the blue waters. Ananya is seen wearing a bikini as she poses for Ishaan's picture. Ishaan also made the rumours more so believable because of the caption he wrote with this picture. He called Ananya Panday his 'Panorama' as he shared the picture on his Insta story. Ananya looks stunning in the wet hair look and we cannot help but think about what's cooking between them.

Ishaan Khatter's story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to her new poolside post on social media, Ananya Panday is working towards becoming the real her. The actress posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram earlier, where she sits by the poolside. In one of the frames, she tucks into a burger as well. "Progressively becoming the real me," she wrote as the caption. Panday looked happy in the as she chilled by the beach and enjoyed her tasty meal. Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Misses Being on the Sets of Ishaan Khatter Starrer, Shares Throwback Pics.

Workwise, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film next. She will star alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in this film. She also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda. As for Ishaan, he was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The Dhadak star has reportedly been roped in for Dharma Productions' next psychological thriller alongside Tripti Dimri.

