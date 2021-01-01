We’ve already entered 2021 and finally have said goodbye to 2020. Internet is flooded with posts of Bollywood stars wishing their fans a Happy New Year. However, Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post was quite different as he captured the first sunrise of the year and shared it on social media. We all know how Akki is a morning person, and the ones who missed seeing the dawn of 2021, the actor literally got their back. In the video, the Khiladi Kumar can also be heard chanting Gayatri mantra. Indeed, what a beautiful as well as soothing post by Akshay for his followers on Instagram. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Seal New Year With A Kiss! Actress Says, ‘2021 I’m Ready To Take You On With The Love Of My Life’.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone". Earlier to this, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna had shared a picture of the two from their New Year celebrations wherein they looked happy while posing for the camera. Happy New Year 2021! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Their Families Wish Love And Happiness To All (View Pics).

Well, thank you Akshay for making everyone witness the first sunrise of 2021, we are sure many loved this positive energy from you. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently in Delhi shooting for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. He also will be seen in Bell Bottom and Prithviraj. Stay tuned!

