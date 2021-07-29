Anup Jalota turns a year older today (July 29). Popularly known as the 'bhajan samrat', the multi-talented star has had a very illustrious career. Right from being a singer, actor, musician to even appearing on India's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12, he has tried it all. However, during his initial days in showbiz, he was a household name for singing devotional and spiritual songs. His life might have seen many ups and downs, but when it comes to bhajans, there is no one who can match him. He has a voice that's rare and how. Anup Jalota Birthday Special: From Devotional Films to Paatal Lok, When Bhajan Samrat Displayed His Acting Skills.

In the year 2021, impressed by Anupji's bhajan style and aura, the government of India had awarded him with Padma Shri. Jalota has sung numerous Hindu devotional songs that have become famous and how. And as the Emperor of Bhajans celebrates his 68th birthday today, we at LatestLY list down some of his iconic melodies that need your attention now. Anup Jalota Feels His Acting Debut in Paatal Lok Was Easy as He Already Played 'Tougher Role' In Bigg Boss.

Aisi Lagi Lagan

'Aisi Lagi Lagan' is one of the most heard and favourite bhajans of Anup Jalota. The song is beautiful and narrates how Mira Bai was obsessed and in love with the almighty Lord Krishna.

Prabhuji Tum Chandan, Hum Pani

This particular devotional song compares God with humans. The bhajan in Anup's voice is simply amazing and emphasises on the fact that how we are just merely a creation of the lords.

Jag Mein Sundar Hain Do Naam

This bhajan is also quite popular among Hindus. The lyrics of the song have a deep meaning and is a tribute to Lord Ram and Shyam (Krishna). Listen to it and we bet you will also love it. Anup Jalota to Star In and Direct the Sequel of Satya Sai Baba Biopic.

Radha Aisi Bhai Shyam Ki Diwani

We all know the tale of Lord Krishna and Radha, and this song tells how the latter was totally mesmerised by the charm of the former. It's a bit fast song by Jalota wherein the BGM is just superb.

Main Nahi Maakhan Khayo

Last on our list is 'Main Nahi Maakhan Khayo' that takes us through the childhood days of Lord Krishna and his masti. This one is a beautiful bhajan that is sung by Anup Jalota. It's a fun song!

That's it, guys! These are some of the most popular bhajans of Anujp Jalota that you can listen to and add positivity to your life. Indeed, after listening to the above tunes, we will feel that there can never be anyone like him. Happy birthday, Anupji!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).