Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota, who recently acted in the biopic of Satya Sai Baba, will now direct and compose music for the films sequel. The second installment is scheduled to go on floor soon. Anup Jalota Starrer Satya Sai Baba Biopic to Hit Theatres on January 29

Jalota, Sadhika Randhawa, Ekta Jain , Pankaj Berry, Somakshi, Anil Nagrath feature in the cast of Satya Sai Baba 2. "The sequel will have lots of actors, as I will be showing different incidents of Satya Sai Baba," said Jalota. Anup Jalota to Star as Satya Sai Baba in Biopic, Says ‘I’ve Believed in His Ideals and Principles’

The screenplay and dialogues will be written by Sachindra Sharma, and the film is co-produced by Subhash Sehgal, Ankita and Nikita Shrivastav.

