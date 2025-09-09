Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Tuesday, took to social media to introduce his grandnephew Nirvair in an adorable post. Anupam Kher Celebrates 40th Marriage Anniversary With Wife Kirron Kher, Thanks ‘Outlander’ Actors for Loving Gesture (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, the Special 26 actor shared that the little one already has a list of playful complaints, including being constantly cuddled by family members. Anupam posted a sweet video in which he is seen engaging in a playful conversation with his little grandnephew, who can be heard making adorable noises while lying on the bed.

Anupam Kher Shares Sweet Video With Grandnephew Nirvair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

For the caption, Kher wrote, “INTRODUCING NIRVAIR: : He is my wonderful niece #Vrinda and #Nipun’s son. My brother Raju and Reema’s grandson. Dulari’s great grand son! I am his #BadeNanu! Though I will make sure that he calls me #AK when he grows up a little and doesn’t talk in gibberish! #Nirvair and I had a long conversation about a lot of topics! Mostly they were complaints. About his mother and other family members! He also complained about constantly being cuddled! He wanted to sing but wasn’t getting the words or the language right! Finally he got tired! Please send him all your love and blessings! Jai Mata Di! #NirvairRocks.”

Anupam Kher’s grandnephew, Nirvair, is the son of his niece Vrinda and her husband, Nipun. The little one grabbed attention earlier this year when he accompanied the veteran actor on the red carpet for the premiere of his film Tanvi The Great in July 2025. Dressed adorably in a baby blue and white outfit, little Nirvair stole the spotlight as he curiously looked around. Anupam was seen carrying his grandnephew in his arms while posing for the paparazzi alongside his niece. Anupam Kher Breaks Silence on ‘Tanvi the Great’ Box Office Clash With ‘Saiyaara’, Says ‘Criterion of Success Is Not Only Money but Also Respect’.

On the work front, the 70-year-old actor has revived his much-loved one-man show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai after nearly two years. Over the past 21 years, Anupam has staged more than 450 performances of the autobiographical play.

