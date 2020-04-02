Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Urge Fans to Stay At Home With Goofy Selfies (View Pics)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 and lockdown activities is what you will currently see everywhere! This post is no different but yes, this one will definitely make one feel a bit positive. On an optimistic note, this is the perfect time to take care of your family, loved ones, who you have been taking for granted unknowingly due to hectic schedule. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli know this very much well!

The power couple is upping their Instagram game by posting goofy and informative posts. Past these days, we saw them making urge to the fans to stay at home, cooking and even indulging into salon session at home!

Now, the cute duo posted two goofy pictures while quarantining and chilling! In an extremely genuine Insta-caption, the captain of Indian Cricket Team wrote, "Our smiles maybe fake but we are not.#StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe." Virushka can be seen doing literally nothing in these pictures, apart from scrolling through their respective phones and clicking selfies probably. Check out the post below.

Anushka And Virat

Virat and Anushka also recently made contribution to help the essential service providers and daily wage workers. They donated to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On the other hand, Anushka is also chatting with fans through Instagram's quiz sessions. We hope that the distressing situation sees the end soon now!