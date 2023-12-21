Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, who was most recently seen in the streaming series Tanaav, is set to tie the knot once again. Arbaaz, who has been reportedly dating make-up artiste Sshura Khan, is set to take the plunge and take their story forward. As per a media report, Arbaaz and Sshura will take the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on December 24. Arbaaz Khan Dating Makeup Artist Shura Khan Post Breakup With Giorgia Andriani – Reports.

The couple reportedly met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film Patna Shukla. However, both Arbaaz and Sshura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have not shared any official statement about their wedding. The actor was earlier married to Malaika Arora before the two officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika went on to date Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and continues to go strong. Who is Sshura Khan? Everything You Need To Know About Arbaaz Khan’s New Rumoured Girlfriend.

Despite their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz remain co-parents to their son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years after his divorce. The two parted ways as was confirmed by Giorgia Andriani a few days ago.

