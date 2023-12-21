After parting ways with Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan, has found love again! According to latest reports, the actor is dating makeup artist Shura Khan. That's not it, as it's also said that the couple are very serious about each other and are planning to get hitched soon in a private ceremony. Before Giorgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They got officially got divorced in 2017. Giorgia Andriani Confirms Breakup With Arbaaz Khan, Says 'Will Always Have Feelings for Him'.

Arbaaz Khan to Marry Soon?

