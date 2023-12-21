Arbaaz Khan has ignited headlines with reports of a blossoming romance with makeup artist Sshura Khan following his recent split with Giorgia Andriani. Rumours suggest their paths crossed on the set of the upcoming film Patna Shukla. Shura's association with various stars as a makeup artist further cements her standing in the industry. Arbaaz Khan, previously married to Malaika Arora for nearly two decades before their 2017 divorce, confirmed his relationship with Giorgia Andriani in 2019. Arbaaz Khan Dating Makeup Artist Shura Khan Post Breakup With Giorgia Andriani – Reports.

Who Is Sshura Khan?

Sshura, an accomplished figure in Bollywood's makeup circles, maintains a low profile on social media, leaving little public information available about her. Her portfolio boasts notable names like Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, among others.

Giorgia's recent announcement regarding her split with Arbaaz has drawn attention to his alleged newfound relationship. This development marks a fresh chapter in Arbaaz Khan's romantic journey, sparking curiosity among fans and industry insiders about the unfolding narrative of his love life.

