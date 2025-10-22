Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has been grabbing headlines after making several accusations against Salman Khan, claiming that the superstar destroyed his career. The filmmaker also targeted Salman’s family and other A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan during his recent interviews. In one such interview, Abhinav described Salman Khan as “insecure” and alleged that the actor even trimmed his brother Arbaaz Khan’s role in his 2010 cop drama. ‘Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai Jeevan Apna…’: ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap’s Sarcastic Response to Salman Khan After Actor Strongly Reacts to His Harsh Comments (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Is ‘Insecure’ and Hates Brother Arbaaz Khan, Claims Abhinav Kashyap

During a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav Kashyap claimed that Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan had a huge quarrel on the sets of his film. He said, "Salman used to come in my room at 1:30 am. He came and saw that Arbaaz had a chase sequence in the film, and he removed it completely. He has insecurity. He wanted to be seen."

Further talking about the relationship between Salman and Arbaaz, the filmmaker said, "These brothers hate each other, but I dont know why they live together. It's a very difficult family to understand. Arbaaz must have question Salman in private about his role cut, but they didnt fight in front of me."

Salman Khan Threw Utensils at Brother Arbaaz Khan?

Kashyap claimed that the brothers once had a fight in front of him during which Salman threw utensils. He said, "Salman and Arbaaz had a fight in front of me during which Salman threw utensils and I got scared. He told Arbaz, 'I won't think bad of you.' I tried to prevent the fight but Salman said, 'You are not even here.' So he told me to stay out of it."

Salman Khan Kidnapped an Editor

The director also claimed that Salman Khan once abducted the film's editor to control the film's final cut. He said, "Salman kidnapped the editor and the diting machine and took him to his farmhouse. He then allowed him to return only after the editor explained to him about the voltage fluctuation at the farmhouse. Salman also once warned my editor, saying that if the director teases with the film, I will push a cylinder in his back."

Watch Abhinav Kashyap’ Interview Below:

Did Salman Khan React to Abhinav Kashyap’s Claims?

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan finally addressed the controversy involving Abhinav Kashyap. During a conversation with guest Ravi Gupta, the actor, without taking any name,s remarked that some people are too busy pulling others down instead of focusing on their own work. He further questioned whether that person has managed to get any work lately. Salman added that those who badmouth others often struggle to find opportunities.

