#WATCH | Delhi: On Archery Premier League, actor Randeep Hooda says, "I think it's a great initiative. All leagues like the IPL to our young players getting international exposure - it enhances our talent pool and when we go out for international competitions, we have much more… pic.twitter.com/urw8LPnbD4 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

The league features six franchise teams with a total of 48 archers, 36 Indian and 12 international players. Each team consists of eight players, chosen via a draft and must include at least one foreign archer. The matches will cover both recurve and compound categories, ensuring a diverse showcase of talent. APL 2025 will follow a unique fast-paced format, with contests lasting only 20 minutes. Players will have just 15 seconds to release an arrow, instead of the standard 20 seconds seen in global events. All matches will be played under floodlights with Olympic-standard shooting distances 70m for recurve and 50m for compound.

Adding a dose of star power, actor Randeep Hooda, who is backing Delhi’s team "Prithviraj Yodhas", shared his excitement about being associated with the event. He said, "I think it's a great initiative. All leagues like the IPL to our young players getting international exposure - it enhances our talent pool and when we go out for international competitions, we have much more talent available. This is also cultural and traditional sport, it is related to our history. On Dussehra, when good triumphs over evil, we are here on the first day of Archery Premier League. I consider myself very fortunate to be associated with Delhi's team 'Prithviraj Yodhas'...We are really looking forward to giving a good competition..." ndia's World C'ships Heroes Excited for Inaugural Archery Premier League, Eye Olympic Glory After Historic Show in South Korea.

The league begins with two round-robin phases (October 2-6 and October 7-11) after which the top four teams will move to the knockout stage. The semi-finals and grand finale are scheduled for October 12. While there will be no television broadcast, fans can catch all the action live on SonyLIV app and website across India.

