Mumbai, November 29: Actor Randeep Hooda and his better half, Lin Laishram, are the latest B-town couple all set to embrace parenthood. As the lovebirds completed two years of marital bliss on Saturday, they announced the arrival of their firstborn. Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo with Lin in which the two were sitting in front of a bonfire with their hands pressed against one another in a clap.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, they wrote in a joint post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)." As soon as the post was up, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the parents-to-be in the comment section. Randeep Hooda Birthday: Wife Lin Laishram Calls Him Her Forever ‘Netflix & Chill Partner’ in Adorable Post (Watch Video).

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Announce First Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

For the unaware, Hooda and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022.

Hooda and Lin finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. The couple has always been vocal about their shared values and love for the wild. In October, Hooda and Lin provided a lovely sneak peek into their Karva Chauth celebrations this year. Randeep Hooda Jets Off to Budapest for His New Hollywood Project After ‘Extraction’ Success - Reports.

The two claimed in the post that they are “together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise.” The post started with a selfie of Hooda and Lin, after which they uploaded an image of Lin holding the pooja ki thali. One of the pics further had Lin gazing at her husband through a decorative sieve.

In the last photograph from the post, Hooda was seen touching Lin’s cheek gently while she looked at him through the sieve. “Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise. Happy Karwa Chauth #forevermine, (sic)," the two captioned the joint post.

