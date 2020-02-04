Armaan Jain Welcomes His Wife 'Mrs Jain' AKA Anissa Malhotra to The Family (View Wedding Pic)

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are finally hitched! Social media is currently flooded with the wedding pictures of the Bollywood actor. The first cousin of Kareena Kapoor was all decked up like a prince as he got ready to bring his princess home. Now, in the latest Instagram post, Armaan welcomed his wife, 'Mrs Jain' to his family. In the long note, he also thanked the wedding team. The picture posted is straight out of a fairy tale. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Newly-Wed Couple Makes a Royal Entry! (View Pics).

Armaan wrote in his caption, "Finally #anissamaangayi !Welcome Mrs. Jain!! We both are so excited to begin our life together as husband and wife and want to thank everyone for all their love and blessings.... A big shout out to my incredible wedding management team @mtom_insta_stories @aartimanocha. And thank you @sam_and_ekta for capturing this beautiful moment!."

The couple looks ravishing in the royal wedding outfits. Armaan is seen in an ivory-hued sherwani, pink dupatta and a turban. Anissa looks pretty in a bride red wedding lehenga with statement jewellery. Check out the post below.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Meanwhile, the wedding was a star-studded affair. Family members including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan etc were seen here. Apart from them, friends from the industry including Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ambanis, Anil Kapoor etc were seen here. Coming back to the picture, congratulations to the lovely couple!