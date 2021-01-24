Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are painting the town red with their blooming love story. The actor might not have admitted that they are dating each other but their frequent outings together say a lot about their equation. The rumoured lovebirds reportedly ringed in the new year together in the Maldives and a video of them dancing together at Armaan Jain's wedding reception party also went viral last year. Adding to the speculations, the couple was spotted having lunch together today. Not just that, Sid's family was also present at this lunch. Rumoured Couple Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Together After The New Year Holidays.

Kiara made sure she stepped out looking her gorgeous self. She opted for a beige top and loose pants for the lunch. She paired the look with a denim jacket and a chunky gold neckpiece. She added a pair of white and golden shoes, a brown leather clutch and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She waved at the paparazzi as she entered the restaurant. Sidharth also arrived as the venue looking all dapper.

Kiara Advani (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Kiara Advani (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

The actor opted for a casual look for the lunch. He paired his brown cargo pants with a white t-shirt and added a denim jacket to complete the look. Sidharth was wearing sunglasses and left his hair fall down on his forehead effortlessly. He wore a black mask and grey shoes to complete the look. He was snapped escorting his parents inside the restaurant and waved at the shutterbugs as he entered the eatery. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Go Out on a Drive Together Sparking Dating Rumours Once Again.

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Sidharth Malhotra with family (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Kiara and Sidharth will be seen together in Shershaah. The biopic is based on the life of the late Captain Vikram Batra, who is a Kargil War hero. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar. Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra is also rumoured to be starring in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Thadam, where he will play a double role.

