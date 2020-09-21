She is a trailblazer, Bollywood’s resident Glamazon and also a yummy mummy in addition to being an exceptional actress. In a career spanning two decades, Kareena is not only an established actress but also a bonafide fashion con who lives by the mantra of “I do my own thing. And I believe what I do is the right thing”. Always channelling her inner Poo she plays muse to some of the zaniest and eclectic designer ensembles, experimenting and dabbling into classics. Ethnic styles are really an inseparable part of her fashion arsenal. Lending her svelte frame, drop-dead gorgeous looks and an unmissable air of aristocratic finery, she seamlessly flaunts lehengas, sarees, shararas. While raising the mercurial levels is a serious part of her glorious resume, the reigning Begum of sass keeps dishing divergent sartorial ethnic moments with some of the most sought after fashion stylists. A designer’s muse and a stylist’s delight, she takes us on an alluring adventure featuring vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, and contemporary cuts. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her grandest ethnic moments.

Kareena displays a rare grit declining to fade into oblivion. Here is a closer look at Kareena’s wow-worthy moments. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Minty Cool and Chic in an Ethnic Ensemble Worth Rs.31,000!

Kareena wore a customized Raghavendra Rathore red suit featuring intricate gold embroidery. A pair of statement earrings were the sole accessories of choice. Kareena stepped into a pair of mirror drop juttis from the Fizzy Goblet and a potli from Aanchal Sayal. Kohl rimmed eyes, pink lips, mildly blushed cheeks and pulled back hair completed her vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena hit the Diwali 2017 party scene wearing an intricately embroidered sharara by Tarun Tahiliani with jewellery by Shri Hari Diagems finishing out the look with nude lips and perfectly done eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception saw Kareena flaunt a mint green shimmery Manish Malhotra lehenga with a half updo, choker and glossy makeup completing her vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Kareena cut out a striking picture wearing a Good Earth Couture lehenga with intricate jewellery, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was a pitambari yellow leheriya saree by Nikasha teamed with a sleeveless blouse, earrings, subtle makeup and a gajra adorned updo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena channelled her inner Begum wearing an Anita Dongre ivory lehenga with earrings, maang tika and ring by Anita Dongre Pink City. Bangles by Amrapali, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Simar Dugal ensemble featuring an Anarkali dress with a dupatta was adorned with earrings by Khurana Jewellery, centre-parted low ponytail and subtle makeup completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pristine White OOTD Should Go Into The Diary Of Modish Maternity Style Statements!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Preening, pouting and smouldering like nobody else does, Kareena towers as an undeniable trailblazer of Bollywood! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

